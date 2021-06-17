Minnesota Weather: Thunderstorms, Tornadoes Possible In Southeastern MN ThursdayAreas south and southeast of the Twin Cities could possibly see damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes on Thursday evening.

Minnesota Farmers Worry As Drought Continues To Dry Out CropsThe lack of a good rain-soaking for more than two weeks is making Minnesota farmers worried. It’s a problem that farmer Dave Marquardt is starting to see happen in certain parts of his own cornfields.

How Is Drought Measured?You don't have to look far to see or even feel that much of Minnesota is in a drought. Some areas of the state are struggling more than others.

Minnesota Weather: Back To The 90s In Twin Cities SundayA high of 93 is expected in the metro, with plenty of sunshine.

Minnesota Weather: Saturday To Hit 87 Degrees In Metro, Temperatures Back Up To 90+ On SundayOvernight, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s and there will be a light breeze.