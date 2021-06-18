MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with killing a teenager in a hit-and-run in north Minneapolis on Tuesday evening.

Bobby Brookins was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in Hennepin County.

The complaint says that Brookins was traveling “at a high rate of speed” on Fremont Avenue North and failed to stop at the intersection of 51st Avenue North. He then hit the teenager who was skateboarding, later identified as 16-year-old Dychaun Lavonte Chew.

Brookins then continued north and hit several parked cars, coming to a stop in the front lawn of a house on 52nd Avenue North.

Witnesses said he then got out of his car and ran back to where he had hit Chew. He allegedly admitted to witnesses that he had struck the boy.

Investigators arrived at the scene and attempted attempted CPR on Chew. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say that when they apprehended Brookins, he was visibly intoxicated. A preliminary breath test determined his blood alcohol level was at .16.

The black box reading on Brookins’ car revealed he was going 55 mph and was accelerating at the time of the incident.

Chew’s family describe him as a “sweet, smart, shy kid” who was an honor roll student at South High School. He loved being outside on his skateboard, and was excited to get his driver’s permit over the summer.