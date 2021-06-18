MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they have determined the identity of the person whose body parts were found in northeast Minneapolis Thursday morning, and additional parts were found once police began searching. This comes after dozens of tips came in in the last day.

John Elder, the Minneapolis Police Department’s director of police information, said the victim was Adam Richard Johnson, 36, believed to be of Minneapolis. The cause of death is yet to be determined. He had not been reported as a missing person; his family has been notified of his death.

No arrests were reported Friday evening.

A 911 caller reported finding them on the 300 block of Main Street Northeast Thursday morning. The area was closed off as police investigated, and additional body parts were found near 3rd and University avenues.

“We are asking people to be vigilant of their surroundings,” Elder said.

Elder said they have not yet recovered the victim’s entire body, and mentioned investigators were reviewing missing persons reports, as well as video from the area.

Investigators say the death was likely recent based on the level of decomposition of the body parts found.

Police do not believe there is “any sort of an outward threat towards the public.”

This marks the 43rd homicide so far this year, only a few off from the pace of the infamous “Murderapolis” year of 1995 when there were 49 homicides in mid-June.

Police are asking anyone “who saw something that may have been suspicious” to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Should anyone find something they believe to be connected to this discovery, police have asked them to call 911.