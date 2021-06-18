MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The official Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigative report has been released in the case of a northern Minnesota carjacker who took his own life in January after a sheriff’s deputy opened fire.

On January 29, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect stole a car from a woman and her 16-year-old son in Pike Lake. They said he drove to Saginaw Union Station before getting out and running.

Initially, the sheriff’s office said a deputy used deadly force while using a canine to track the man in a wooded area. However, later, the medical examiner said 34-year-old Scott Michael Jordon of Duluth died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman and her son were not injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later identified Jason Kuhnly as the deputy who fired his service weapon. Kuhnly, a seven-year veteran with the department, was put on standard administrative leave as the BCA investigated the case for use of deadly force.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Jordon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was not struck by law enforcement gunfire. The autopsy findings and investigative report concluded that the manner of death was suicide.

“There is no question that Scott M. Jordan died at his own hands from a single gunshot wound to his body. Although two shots were fired by Deputy Jason Kuhnly, neither shot struck Mr. Jordan,” read the report.

The medical examiner also confirmed toxicology results that indicated methamphetamine was present in Jordan’s body at the time of death.

On Friday, the BCA concluded that in regards to the Minnesota Statute Section 609.066, which details the permits to use deadly force by a peace officer, that Kuhnly was reasonable and lawful under the circumstances.

“Examining the ‘totality of the circumstances’ facing Deputy Jason Kuhnly, and also taking into consideration the conduct of Jordan in the carjacking that led to the final confrontation, along with taking into consideration Deputy Jason Kuhnly’s experience of less than a year earlier of being fired upon by a person who originally threatened suicide, and especially with the shot being fired first by Jordan, Deputy Kuhnly had the right and duty to use the amount of force reasonably necessary to meet the perceived threat,” said the BCA report.

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin expressed his condolences to all the parties involved in the incident.

“This event and the ensuing investigation have been difficult for Mr. Jordan’s family, but also for the family of the mother and son, and for the law enforcement officers involved and their families. There is no denying the tragedy of situations such as this,” said Rubin.