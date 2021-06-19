MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported 132 new cases and five additional deaths, as 62.2% of Minnesotans 16 and older have been fully inoculated.
The update brings the state’s total case count to 604,406, while 7,536 people have died due to the virus.
At the same time, roughly 5.59 million vaccines have been administered in the state. More than 66% of the population 16 and older has received at least one dose.
Hospitalizations due to the virus have been declining in the past few weeks, as well as the state’s positivity rate. However, roughly half of the people who contract the virus do now know where they were exposed to it. The rate of community spread sits at 49.4% as of June 9.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 32,500 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, of which 6,598 received intensive care.
More than 595,700 people who contracted the virus no longer need to self-isolate.
