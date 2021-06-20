MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died on Friday afternoon while conducting routine service on the Woodland Water Tower, the Minnetonka Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived at the scene on Excelsior Boulevard and Woodland Road just before 12:30 p.m. With Edina’s Technical Rescue Team and an onsite construction crew safety team, they were able to free the man from his harness.
The teams tried to resuscitate him for 30 minutes before he succumbed to his injuries and died.
A preliminary investigation suggests the death was accidental. The victim was later identified as 50-year-old Albino Chavez Rubio, from Grand Saline, Texas.
