MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several fights broke out after a teenager was shot overnight in a St. Cloud parking ramp.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers in the downtown area were approaching a crowd on the 500 block of First Street South around 12:50 a.m. Sunday when one member of the group started shooting.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm and foot. He was treated at a local hospital and released. A 25-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
The shots scattered the crowd, police said, and several fights broke out. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help break up the fights.
Police said two women were arrested in connection to the fighting.
The shooting is under investigation.
WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.
