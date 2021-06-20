MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is going to get some much needed rain Sunday, and it could affect plans for Father’s Day.
Much of the state, including northern Minnesota and the Twin Cities, saw light rain falling in the morning hours. That is expected to wrap up before lunchtime, but isolated storms are possible in the metro and southern Minnesota beginning in the late afternoon.
Those storms could bring hail and strong winds.
The rain will bring a bit of a cooldown, with a high of 71 degrees expected in the Twin Cities. Monday will also be cool before temperatures start to climb back up.
More storms are possible later in the week.
