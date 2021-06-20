MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian died in Brooklyn Park on Friday night after being hit by a car.
Police say officers arrived at 85th Avenue North and Stratford Lane just before 10:30 p.m. They attempted CPR on the victim — later identified as 21-year-old Brooklyn Park resident William Todd — but he ultimately died.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Minnesota State Patrol was asked to reconstruct the scene, and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted at the scene.
