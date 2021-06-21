MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Children’s Theatre Company has announced the return of live theatre for the 2021-2022 season. The season will feature a partnership with WCCO on a play that discusses racial injustice.

On Monday, the theatre released details of the upcoming season, which will be Peter Brosius’ 25th year as artistic director.

“We are thrilled to bring you a season that will inspire you, that will delight you, that will take your breath away, and start extraordinary conversations,” Brosius said. “Our season is filled with journeys—of discovery, of bravery, of growth and change. We hope these shows unleash curiosity, open your hearts, and fill you with joy. We can’t wait to share them all with you. We have been waiting for this moment and so look forward to seeing you all soon.”

The season will begin with “Annie”, the world-renowed musical about an orphan girl that features classic songs like “It’s a Hard-Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.” It’ll run from Nov. 7 through Jan. 9, 2022.

Then, it’s the world premiere of “Bina’s Six Apples”, a story of a young Korean girl searching for her family after they are split apart by war forces. That’ll run from Jan. 9, 2022 to Feb. 13, 2022. Meanwhile, “Circus Abyssinia: Tulu”, a play based on the story of Ethiopian runner Deratu Tulu, will run from Jan. 18, 2022 to Feb. 13, 2022.

WCCO Partners With Children’s Theatre For ‘Something Happened in Our Town’

WCCO-TV will partner with Children’s Theatre on the world premiere of “Something Happened in Our Town”, a play based on the book written by a multiracial, child psychologist team of authors. The story is about two young friends, one who is Black and the other white, and questions they have when a police shooting happens in their town.

Cheryl West is the show’s playwright.

“In a time of reckoning in our country, this work is a call to action, to facilitate the much-needed discussion about inclusion, compassion, and what it really means to be peace makers in our homes, schools, and communities. Hopefully, this story will move us one step closer to healing our racial divide,” West said the theater’s release.

WCCO will be working with Children’s Theatre Company on a special for families. Details on the special will be announced in the coming months.

“Something Happened in Our Town” will run from Feb. 27, 2022 to March 27, 2022.

Latter Part Of The Season

The theatre says the season will conclude with the return of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical”, which is based on the book series by Jeff Kinney and will run from April 22, 2022 to June 18, 2022.

“A ridiculous amount of fun for anyone who has survived, is surviving, or hopes to survive middle school, inspired by the award-winning and bestselling book series,” the theatre said.

Full season subscriptions renewals, upgrades, and new full season subscriptions are on sale now, you can also call 612-874-0400.