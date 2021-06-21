MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities high school is officially changing its name.
Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights will soon be called Two Rivers High School, inspired in part by the school’s proximity to the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. The school board voted on the name change Monday night.
The school’s original name was a tribute to Minnesota’s first governor, whom community members say shouldn’t be honored due to his treatment of the Dakota people in the 19th century, especially during his involvement in the U.S. Dakota War of 1862.