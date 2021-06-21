MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild’s assistant general manager Tom Kurvers has died of lung cancer at 58 years old, the team announced Monday.
“Tom’s kindness and enthusiasm will be greatly missed by the countless number of people on whom he had a positive influence throughout his life,” the team said. “We join the State of Hockey in mourning the loss of a great hockey player and an even better person.”
The Wild hired Kurvers in 2018 after he spent 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Minnesota native played college hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth and went on to a lengthy NHL career. In 1986, he won a Stanley Cup as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.
According to the NHL, Kurvers was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 despite not being a smoker.
Kurvers is survived by his wife and four children.