MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after police in the south metro found a body early Tuesday morning in a day care center parking lot.
The Lakeville Police Department says officers found the body around 2:40 a.m. while responding to a welfare check in the parking lot of New Horizon Academy.
Investigators say the victim, a female, appeared to have suffered injuries, although they did not specify the nature of the wounds. The victim’s name has yet to be released.
A man is in custody in connection to the investigation. Authorities say he was arrested outside Lakeville.
Investigators are working with New Horizon Academy to figure out if surveillance video captured what happened to the victim. They say it doesn’t appear that the death was tied to the day care center.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.