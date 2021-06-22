MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While new data on sexually transmitted diseases in Minnesota show that overall cases decreased last year, officials are concerned that disruptions in care stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic led to less testing.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday that the 2020 STD data paint an uncertain picture.
For instance, while new cases of HIV and other diseases decreased by 2%, there was also a 27% increase in cases of gonorrhea, the second most reported STD in Minnesota. Additionally, there were two distinct HIV outbreaks in the Twin Cities and Duluth.
Officials are urging Minnesotans to get tested for STDs now that resources are more available and people are increasingly venturing out.
