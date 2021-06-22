MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target says it’s working towards a more sustainable and equitable future. The company released a plan Tuesday they’re calling Target Forward.
Target says they want to be the market leader when it comes to inclusive and sustainable brands.
The company is committing to being a net-zero enterprise, which means nothing goes to the landfill and net zero emissions.
“As a company and a member of the global community, it’s imperative for the health of both our business and our planet that we embrace new ways to move forward,” SEO Brian Cornell said.
Also, the Target team will better reflect the communities they serve. In particular, that means hiring more Black employees.
Target would like to reach all of these goals over the next 10 to 20 years.
