MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are investigating after a teenager, who was biking, was struck and injured by a motorist overnight.
According to police, officers responded at 2 a.m. Tuesday to Park Avenue Northwest near 20th Street Northwest on the report of a male who was not breathing and bleeding.READ MORE: More Human Remains Found In Minneapolis
Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old boy, who was responsive and able to briefly speak with officers. He told officers that he was struck from behind by a vehicle while he was riding his bike on Park Avenue.READ MORE: Body Found Outside Lakeville Day Care Center; Man In Custody
The victim was taken to an area hospital and later transferred to a trauma center in Fargo, North Dakota for more treatment and evaluation.MORE NEWS: Wisconsin Assembly To Vote Tuesday On Penalty For Defunding Police
The vehicle was described as a full-size dark-colored SUV, similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Bemidji police detectives at 218-333-9111.
More On WCCO.com: