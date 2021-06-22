MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves landed at the No. 7 pick in the NBA draft after the lottery selection Tuesday night, but they won’t be making the pick.
Because of the 2020 trade that brought D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota, the Golden State Warriors get the Wolves’ pick. The pick sent to the Warriors was top-three protected, meaning if it had landed within the top three picks, the Wolves would have kept it.
Instead, the Warriors will pick at No. 7.
The Timberwolves had a 27.6% chance of getting a top three pick.
The Wolves won the NBA lottery in 2020 and used the first pick on Anthony Edwards, who capped a stellar rookie season with a selection to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Karl-Anthony Towns was also a lottery pick.
The NBA draft is scheduled for July 29.
