MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been sidelined again, this time after being hit by a 94 mph fastball.
On Tuesday, the club announced Buxton is on the 10-day injured list with a left hand fracture. Buxton had just returned from the injured list on Saturday after missing 40 games due to a right hip strain.
MORE: Sanó Homer Lifts Twins Past Cincinnati 7-5; Byron Buxton Sidelined Again
Buxton was struck by the fastball from Reds’ starter Tyler Mahle in the fourth inning on Monday’s game. He played one more inning before being diagnosed with a broken left hand, and was pulled.
The Twins recalled outfielder Gilberto Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Buxton on the 26-man roster.
More On WCCO.com: