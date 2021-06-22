MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gopher Athletics announced Tuesday that live sporting events at the University of Minnesota will be full capacity when teams return to competition for the upcoming academic year.
The first events that are expected to welcome full capacity crowds are soccer, volleyball and football games.
“We are excited to safely welcome fans back into our venues,” Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said. “We will follow all University, local and state guidelines, and we are looking forward to our fans once again providing a tremendous advantage for our Gopher student-athletes when they compete on campus. We are so thankful for our fans, donors and sponsors who helped provide necessary resources for our student-athletes last season, but we missed seeing and hearing them at games. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to campus in a few months, while still providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience.”
Along with full capacity, it’s expected that traditional fan activities surrounding the football games will return, like tailgating and the team’s Ski-U-March arrival.
Minnesota opens the 2021 football season by hosting Ohio State on Sept. 2.
Schedules for the upcoming football and volleyball seasons are already set. Soccer’s nonconference schedule has not been released yet.
The university will be transitioning to mobile tickets for all ticketed events on campus. Click here for more.
