MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five teenagers were hurt Wednesday morning when a pickup truck rolled in central Minnesota.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 180th Street and Walden Avenue, just west of Hutchinson.
The 1999 Ford 250 pickup was being driven by a 16-year-old girl. She and the four teenage passengers, all between the ages of 16 and 17, were hurt in the crash.
Emergency crews took all the teens to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment. Later, a helicopter flew two of the teens to hospitals in the Twin Cities. Their conditions are currently unknown.
The sheriff’s office say the crash is under investigation.