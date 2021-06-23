MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the Anoka County Attorney’s Office has charged Yuping Wang, of Blaine, with multiple felony tax crimes.
The attorney’s office says is is charging Wang with three felony counts of filing known false or fraudulent tax returns and three felony counts of willfully failing to pay or collect taxes.
According to the criminal complaint, Wang was the owner of Indigo Massage, LLC., located in Monticello, where she allegedly failed to report a majority of the business’s cash transactions when filing quarterly sales tax returns in 2019.
The complaint also states that Wang also underreported her income when she filed her and her husband’s individual income tax return for 2019.
Wang allegedly owes more than $28,700 in income and sales tax.
Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.