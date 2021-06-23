MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health said that it will be closing community COVID-19 testing sites in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Bloomington by the end of the week due to declining demand.

The site in St. Paul will close on Thursday, while Bloomington and Minneapolis locations will close on Friday.

MDH says the sites are closing because more and more people are vaccinated and fewer people are seeking COVID-19 tests.

By mid-June, labs across the state were processing roughly 10,000 tests a day, down significantly compared to the height of the fall surge of the pandemic, when 50,000 to 60,000 tests were administered daily.

“We are making great progress toward ending the pandemic and this is another sign of that as we focus on distributing vaccines and making progress getting 70% of the Minnesota population vaccinated,” said Jesse Stock with MDH.

Minnesotans are still able to walk in and get a free COVID-19 test at Walgreens or CVS locations.

If you still need to access a COVID-19 test, there are available sites across the state. Click here for more information.