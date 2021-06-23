MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Health officials on Wednesday reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.
The update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the state’s cumulative case count has now reached 604,758, with 7,555 total fatalities.
At the same time, roughly 62.6% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, and 66.4% have had at least one vaccine dose.
Currently, Minnesotans ages 12 and above are eligible for the vaccine; roughly 35% of children between 12 and 15 have received at least one dose.
In the last 24 hours, labs across the state have processed over 9,000 COVID-19 tests. More than 4.3 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.
Figures show that as of last week, the average positivity rate has dropped to 1.3%, the lowest number since the early days of the pandemic. Other statistics, such as the daily new cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, have also plummeted since a peak in infections in April.
Community spread however remains high, as over half of people who contract the virus do not know where they were exposed to it.