How Minnesota's Power Grid Handles The HeatWe've had the hottest start to June on record. With more AC cranking days on the way, we wondered how our power grid is handling the heat.

Minnesota Weather: Monday Will Be Coolest Day Since Late MayAfter some precious rain fell on parts of Minnesota Sunday, here comes a big cool down.

Minnesota Weather: Huge Hail Chunks Batter Southeastern Communities; Brush Fire Risk Intensifies FridayParts of Minnesota got some much-needed rain Thursday evening -- but it didn't stop there.

Minnesota Farmers Worry As Drought Continues To Dry Out CropsThe lack of a good rain-soaking for more than two weeks is making Minnesota farmers worried. It’s a problem that farmer Dave Marquardt is starting to see happen in certain parts of his own cornfields.

How Is Drought Measured?You don't have to look far to see or even feel that much of Minnesota is in a drought. Some areas of the state are struggling more than others.