MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Family and friends are asking for officials and the public to help with the search for Keegan Oyugi, a recent college graduate and basketball player who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Oyugi, 26, was last seen leaving the Prior Lake area on June 12 at around 4:30 a.m., heading home to St. Bonifacius. He was driving a red Ford Mustang with Kansas plates at the time of his disappearance.

He lived and worked in the community near Crown College, where he graduated two years ago. He was a star basketball player and still worked for the college’s program.

On Wednesday morning, Oyugi’s family and community leaders gathered outside the Minnetrista Police Department, pleading that his case be moved to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, an agency with more resources than the department that serves their small community.

Oyugi’s parents, who came up from Wichita, Kansas for the search say it is unusual for him not to be in contact with them.

The little brother of 26 year old Keegan Oyugi pleads with the public and police to find his brother who has been missing since June 12.

Keegan was last seen driving home to St. Bonifacius from Prior Lake. He was driving a red Ford Mustang with Kansas plates. #wcco pic.twitter.com/ocpB6YTKWI — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) June 23, 2021

“Our son has been missing for the last 12 days, we can’t understand, we can’t completely understand what is going on,” said his father, Richard Oyugi.

“We are appealing to the public, we are appealing to whoever who can come out and help us, it’s my son,” said Mirriam Oyugi. “I want to find him, I want to know what happened to him and I’m sure someone out there knows what is going on.”

Minnesota United is a community organization helping the family with the search. They are hosting a large search effort on Saturday in the area. For more details, and to help with the search for Oyugi, click here.