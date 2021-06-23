MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.
The Bemidji Police Department says the man was a suspect in a robbery at the 2800 Ridgeway apartment complex. The victim told investigators that he was approached in the hallway by a man demanding money.
When the victim refused to give him any cash, the man pulled out a gun and fired a round. Witnesses said the suspect then jumped out a second story window and fled the scene.
Authorities asked for the public’s help in finding the 24-year-old suspect. Police say he was arrested around 2 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop.
WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects unless they’ve been officially charged with a crime.