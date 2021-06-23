MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS News) — President Biden unveiled a new initiative aimed at curbing violent crime nationwide. Minneapolis and St. Paul together are one of fifteen metro areas that are included in the Community Violence Intervention initiative.
"Our country is experiencing an epidemic of gun violence, and Minneapolis isn't immune to it. My proposal for the first wave of federal Rescue Plan funding features a strong commitment to violence prevention and intervention work in addition to resources for law enforcement," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "The strategies that we are advancing here in Minneapolis are aligned with President Biden's collaborative Community Violence Intervention initiative, and we're grateful for the White House's commitment to working directly with local governments to curb gun violence."
The money will be used to increase efforts in community violence intervention programs. The initiative also includes a multi-pronged approach to curbing gun violence.
"Making sure that people have job training, making sure that kids have programs to fill the gap when they are not in school, making sure that people who are leaving the criminal justice system as formerly incarcerated people have job training," Deputy White House Press Secretary Chris Meagher said.
Under the administration’s plan, the Justice Department is announcing a new “zero tolerance” policy for gun dealers who violate federal law. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will aim to revoke licenses for dealers if they transfer a firearm to a prohibited person, fail to run a background check, falsify records, refuse to permit ATF to conduct an inspection or falsify records.
The Justice Department will also launch five new law enforcement strike forces aimed at addressing firearms trafficking guns in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and California's Bay Area. Those strike forces will launch in the next 30 days.
According to a fact sheet provided by White House officials, homicides rose 30% in 2020 and gun violence in large cities rose by 8%. The White House points out that while violent crime and gun violence is rising, it still remains lower than it was a decade ago.