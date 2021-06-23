MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in southern Minnesota say a man was hospitalized Tuesday after he was stopped by police in New Ulm, struggled with an officer and shot himself.
The New Ulm Police Department says the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. when an officer stopped the man on the 500 block of 7th South Street.
During the stop, the man became noncompliant and combative, police say. Amid a struggle with the officer, he pulled out a gun and shot himself.
An ambulance brought the man to a local hospital. Police did not describe the nature or severity of the man’s injuries.
The police department says it’s investigating the incident with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.