Peace Coffee shared this recipe for The Rainbow Connection with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
The Rainbow Connection
It’s a way tastier and playful version of a Strawberry Nesquik with coffee.
Ingredients
2 oz Lavender whipped cream
1 strawberry, sliced
2-3 mint leaves, minced
1 oz strawberry syrup
6 oz milk / any non-dairy milk sub of your choice
6 oz cold brew concentrate from Peace Coffee Party Animal Blend
Directions
Mix cold brew concentrate from Peace Coffee Party Animal blend, milk, and strawberry syrup in a pint class with 3-4 ice cubes. Stir well.
Top with lavender whipped cream. Top whipped cream with strawberry slices and minced mint leaves and enjoy with a side of pink and white iced animal cookies.