MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Security precautions are being ramped up ahead of Friday’s sentencing of Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Government Center, though the security will not be as obvious as it was during Chauvin’s trial.

There are no barricades around the Government Center, which will continue to be the case on Friday. WCCO was told that, at this time, no street closures are planned for streets near the Government Center either.

While it’s not clear if Chauvin will make a statement at sentencing, several members of George Floyd’s family are expected to make victim impact statements.

According to Hennepin County court records, the sentencing hearing for Chauvin is slated for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Hennepin County Government Center. The hearing will be live-streamed.

In April, Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. It took the jury roughly 10 hours of deliberation to reach their verdict.

In an unusual move, the Minnesota attorney general is asking the public to submit impact statements ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing on murder charges Friday.

The judge could sentence Chauvin to up to 40 years in prison. The prosecution is asking for 30 years, the defense is seeking probation.

Floyd, who was 46 years old, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as the Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were also involved in the arrest. Kueng and Lane helped to restrain Floyd — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the roughly 9 1/2-minute restraint.

A video of Floyd’s murder went viral online and sparked mass protests and rioting in Minnesota and worldwide. It also prompted a national conversation on systemic racism and police brutality.