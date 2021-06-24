MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men were killed Wednesday in western Wisconsin when a car collided head-on with a dump truck.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after noon on Highway 48 east of Cumberland.
The dump truck was traveling east on the highway when a westbound car crossed the center line and struck the truck.
The driver of the car, 19-year-old Daimian Weiss of Turtle Lake, and his passenger, 21-year-old Dallas McDowell of Amery, both died in the crash.
The dump truck’s driver, a 61-year-old Chippewa Falls man, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
The crash closed Highway 48 for about eight hours as crews worked the scene. The crash remains under investigation.