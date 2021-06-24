MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Last May, unrest in the Twin Cities meant many businesses lost everything.

Among those was Flora’s Hair Designs in north Minneapolis. Flora Westbrooks, who owns the salon, says her place was burned to the ground on May 29, four days after George Floyd was murdered, leaving her with nothing. She had been a north Minneapolis pillar since 1985, doing hair cuts and styles for generations of families.

The day she lost everything, her neighboring businesses gave up and left, but she refused. She created a GoFundMe account after the fire and raised over $250,000, which she used to buy back her land and the two vacant lots next door.

As of Thursday, Westbrooks herself officially repurchased her land and the two other lots, tripling the size of her business, thanks to the kindness of strangers from across the world.

“I was willing to do whatever it took for me to come back. I wasn’t giving up. I had been told by different people: ‘oh sell and move and find something else.’ I’m like, why would I do that? I’m here all these years, almost 40 years, I worked and paid for this,” she said. “No one gave me a dime for this business, I bought it myself. No one ever gave me anything. I worked hard. I wasn’t going to walk off, I wasn’t going to leave my business like that. I don’t care if it was burned to the ground. It was mine. It was paid for.”

The city of Minneapolis is cleaning up the lot free of charge. It’s part of a grant the city created to help business owners who lost everything in the unrest. Now the next step is to rebuild Flora’s Hair Design.

Westbrooks is asking for help with fundraising. You can contribute to the same GoFundMe account used to buy back her land.