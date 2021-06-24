MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 69-year-old woman died Wednesday after a pickup truck collided with her SUV on Highway 169 in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. in Chisholm, at the intersection of 4th Avenue Southeast.
The SUV pulled out in front of the pickup truck, which was heading south on the highway.
The SUV’s driver, Francisca Deguia Minter of Chisholm, was killed. She was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
The driver of the pickup, a 63-year-old Hibbing man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Hibbing Hospital.