MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths.
The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the cumulative case count has reached 604,971, while 7,572 people have died since the pandemic began.
Overall, the state has administered over 5.6 million COVID-19 vaccines, and 62.7% Minnesotans 16 and older are fully inoculated. The vaccine data dashboard says that 66.5% of residents in that age group have received at least one dose.
State officials are pushing for 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older to get the vaccine by July, to keep in line with President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the country by July 4.
In the last day, roughly 14,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in labs across Minnesota. Due to declining demand for testing, community test sites in Minneapolis and Bloomington will close by the end of the day. The site in St. Paul closed on Thursday.
If you still need to access a COVID-19 test, click here for more information.
Data shows the average positivity rate has dipped to 1.2% as of last week. Hospitalizations and case growth figures have also plummeted in recent weeks, reaching lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic.
However, community spread remains high in Minnesota; roughly half of the people who contract COVID-19 do not know where they were exposed to the virus.