MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As COVID-19 cases decline, common viruses including colds, croup and bronchiolitis are back.

Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, with University of Minnesota Health Fairview and Medical School said those common illnesses, typically seen in winter, has made an unusual summertime spike among children.

“Now that we’re all out in the world, they’re being exposed to more things. Some people are going back to day care and catching viruses there,” said Hendrickson. “It’s thrown off our schedules a little bit.”

A spokesperson for Baby’s Space Child Care in Minneapolis said fortunately, they have not experienced any sickness yet this summer.

“Our kids and families have been good at practicing this past year and a half washing hands after every transaction,” said Yolanda Reyes, the administrative assistant at Baby’s Space. “So, we’re doing the best we can to keep them safe and healthy.”

Those good practices will come in handy to avoid serious illnesses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an alert that that RSV has been detected mostly in the southern states. RSV has landed some children in Minnesota hospitals too. The virus, which is usually seen in the winter, has been a growing trend since March.

“We have seen a few cases of RSV already including those who are sick enough who need intensive care,” said Hendrickson.

RSV symptoms range from severe fevers, nasal congestion and difficulty breathing. While there are no vaccines to protect people from RSV, doctors say parents should not be alarmed. Most mild RSV cases can be managed by keeping kids hydrated and their fever under control.

According to the CDC, between 100 to 500 kids younger than 5 die from RSV complications each year. Hendrickson is encouraging children who are not eligible to get the vaccine to wear masks in public.