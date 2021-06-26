MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
The update brings the total case count to 605,040, while 7,578 people have died due to the virus since last March.
However, health officials are pushing for the eligible population to get vaccinated; roughly 66.7% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received their first dose, while 63% are fully inoculated.
At this point, all Minnesotans 12 and older are eligible for the shot. State data shows that 36% of children 12 to 15 have received at least one dose.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,622 Minnesotans have been hospitalized due to the virus, while 6,621 cases involved visits to the ICU.
The state completed roughly 12,900 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Of the people who have contracted the virus, 596,572 no longer need to self-isolate.
