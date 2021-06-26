Chauvin Sentenced:The former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 22 and-a-half years for murdering George Floyd.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a homicide in Woodbury after a 911 call led to the discovery of a woman dead inside a home that had several children inside.

The caller told police that she had been contacted by a man who said he killed a woman at the house, located on the 7500 block of Steepleview Road.

When police got to the residence, the children inside told officers and SWAT personnel that the suspect had left earlier in the day, and that they thought that the woman found dead by investigators had left with him.

Police say that the children were not aware of the dead woman inside.

Woodbury police say a suspect has been taken into custody.