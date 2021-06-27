MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Sunday an additional 101 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.
Updated figures show that 605,137 Minnesotans have contracted the virus and a total of 7,582 people have died.
At the same time, more than 5.6 million vaccines have been administered in the state, with roughly 63.2% of Minnesotans 16 and older completing the vaccine series. The vaccine data dashboard shows that 66.7% of residents in that age group have received one vaccine dose.
The dashboard also shows that 90% of seniors (those 65 and older) have received their first vaccine dose, while 36% of children between the ages of 12 and 15 have gotten their first shot.
Since the start of the pandemic, 32,638 Minnesotans have been hospitalized due to the virus, and 6,623 cases involved time in intensive care.
In the past 24 hours, the state processed nearly 12,000 COVID-19 tests. Of the people who have contracted the virus, 596,710 no longer need to self-isolate.
