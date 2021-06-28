MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people from the Twin Cities, including a 7-year-old girl, were rescued from a northern Minnesota lake Sunday after their boat capsized.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the four people were rescued by other boaters around 9 p.m. on Namakan Lake within Voyageurs National Park.
The party was nearly four miles south of the Ash River Visitors Center when their overloaded boat began taking on water and flipped. One of the four involved called 911 for help.
All four were wearing life jackets, officials say. No one was hurt in the incident.