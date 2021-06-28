MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 59-year-old road worker was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in critical condition after being struck by a Jeep in Spring Lake Township Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just after noon near the intersection of Marschall Road and 170th Street East.
Investigators say a Jeep Wrangler struck the construction worker who was directing traffic in the work zone.
The worker, who is from Thief River Falls, was taken by ambulance from the scene.
“This is a tragic reminder of how important it is to always be alert and use extra caution when driving in work zones,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We have a shared responsibility to help keep the men and women working in road construction zones safe.”
The Jeep driver, an 87-year-old New Prague man, and his passenger were not injured in the crash.
Police don’t think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.