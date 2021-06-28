CHICAGO (AP) — The opener of a scheduled four-game series between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox was postponed Monday because of rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader on July 19.
Barring future postponements, the doubleheader will be the seventh of the season for Chicago and fourth for Minnesota. The Twins had a game against Cleveland postponed on Saturday.
Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA) and Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85), who were scheduled to pitch Monday, are now set for Tuesday.READ MORE: Twins Game Against Cleveland Postponed Due To Weather
The White Sox have lost seven of their last nine games, including two of three against Seattle over the weekend. The Twins have won seven of nine.
First-place Chicago leads Cleveland by 2 1/2 games in the AL Central and Minnesota by 11 1/2 games.MORE NEWS: With Arraez's 8 Total Bases, Twins Beat Cleveland 8-7
