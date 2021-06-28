MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Free YMCA memberships are being offered this summer to thousands of teens and young adults across the Twin Cities.
The YMCA says its Get Summer program allows teens and young adults to access 21 YMCA locations across the metro for free through Sept. 30.
Additionally, youths entering grades 9-12 can enroll in fitness and wellness programs, including leadership and character development classes.
According to the YMCA, the summer program is made possible through a donation from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
The goal of the partnership is to help eliminate barriers to participation and learning for young people so that all have opportunities to grow.