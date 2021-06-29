MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Eden Prairie Police Department said that not just one, but two people were arrested for DWI in a single traffic stop earlier this year.
Police say that the arrests happened in April. An officer saw a car speeding on Highway 62 and roll through a red traffic light.
As the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, he saw the vehicle slowing down and noted the driver and front-seat passenger switching spots while the car was still in motion.
Once the vehicle had been pulled over, the officer saw both occupants with watery, bloodshot eyes, and noted the smell of alcohol.
The man in the passenger seat, who had been in the driver’s seat when the traffic stop was initiated, blew a 0.24 in a preliminary breath test, and the woman who the officer said switched spots with him blew a 0.15.
Both were cited with DWI, since both were seen driving while intoxicated. The man in the vehicle had three previous arrests for DWI in the last 10 years, which elevated his newest offense to a felony charge.
“This is preventable,” the police department reported. “If you’re drinking, plan ahead for a safe ride. If you’re not drinking, offer to be a designated driver.”
