MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The TCF Bank Stadium name is no more.
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Tuesday approved the renaming of the on-campus football stadium in Minneapolis to Huntington Bank Stadium.
The change is effective immediately, and includes a new logo.
“We are excited to partner with Huntington Bank and are excited to play in Huntington Bank Stadium this season and beyond,” Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said. “This partnership will allow Gopher Athletics to continue to strive for greatness and focus on the success of our student-athletes. We look forward to Huntington’s growing presence in the Twin Cities and across the region and are thrilled to open the 2021 football season in Huntington Bank Stadium.”
Huntington completed its merger with TCF in June of 2021.
“The University of Minnesota remains an important partner as we begin the process of bringing the Huntington brand to the Twin Cities,” said Mike Jones, Huntington Bank Chair for Minnesota and Colorado. “Students, faculty, alumni and Gopher fans will soon be able to take advantage of all the industry-leading products and services Huntington offers, as well as see the impact we have on the communities we serve.”
Minnesota played at stadium under the TCF Bank Stadium name since 2009.
Minnesota’s first game at the renamed stadium will be on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Ohio State.
