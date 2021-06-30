MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The defense team for former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is asking for a deadline for amending charges.

Potter faces one charge of second-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April.

In a court filing Tuesday, Potter’s defense team said that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in early June that he would decide in “two or three weeks” whether or not there would be an amendment to the complaint in Potter’s case.

“It has now been four weeks and we have not heard from Mr. Ellison,” the defense said. “Until Mr. Ellison makes up his mind the defense does not know what omnibus motions we should file.”

The defense is asking for the judge to set a cutoff date for amending the complaint.

Potter and another officer pulled Wright over for having expired tabs, and because he had an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. The officers then discovered there was a gun-related arrest warrant out for him. During the traffic stop, as seen from police body camera footage, Wright got out of his car momentarily, then jumped back inside.

The former Brooklyn Center police chief said Potter meant to grab her Taser to subdue him, but accidentally grabbed her service weapon and fatally shot Wright at close range.

Wright’s death — in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd — sparked several nights of protest outside the police department’s headquarters, some of which turned violent.

Potter’s trial is set to begin in December.