By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a juvenile was killed in a jet ski crash early Wednesday evening on Lake Minnetonka.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says its Water Patrol was called to East Upper Lake at about 5:45 p.m. Boaters pulled the juvenile from the water and began performing CPR. The victim was then taken to Water Patrol Headquarters in Spring Lake, but were later pronounced dead.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim at a later date. The preliminary investigation shows the victim collided with another jet ski. The sheriff’s office doesn’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.