MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A big topic during June has been the heat — and for good reason. It’s now safe to say that it was one of the hottest months of June on record.
According to meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, June of 2021 is the second hottest June on record with an average temperature in the Twin Cities of 76.8 degrees.
“That’s thanks in part to this continuation of our above-average temperatures that will not only take us to the end of the month, but into July,” Augustyniak said.
The No. 1 spot goes to June of 1933 with an average temperature of 77.8 degrees.
Notably, the average temperature of June 2021 is more than 2 degrees hotter than the third hottest June, which was in 1988.
Additionally, early June was the hottest start to June ever recorded in the Twin Cities.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s until the weekend, when temps are expected to increase to the 90s.
