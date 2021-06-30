MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Minneapolis beach has temporarily closed because test samples revealed high levels of E. coli bacteria.

Bde Maka Ska’s 32nd Street Beach was closed on Tuesday, after samples indicated elevated bacteria levels.

“While there are no reports of any illness from swimmers at this beach, the MPRB routinely monitors lake water quality and proactively closes beaches if bacteria levels exceed state guidelines,” the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board reported Tuesday.

This news comes after Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed last week, when samples indicated elevated E. coli levels. Thomas Beach has since reopened, the MPRB reports.

On Monday, all three beaches at Cedar Lake were closed after a sanitary sewer backed up in St. Louis Park.

The timing is unclear on when the beaches will reopen, but officials are out testing the water on Wednesday.

For those visiting the lake, they quickly had to adjust their plans.

“It’s really sad because it’s supposed to be the cleanest lake. It’s the lake I learned to swim in right off the shore here,” said Richard Stimmler.

Keith Braafladt and his wife celebrate their anniversary every year by canoeing and swimming on Cedar Lake.

“This is our 32nd wedding anniversary, we got married over on a point over there,” he said. Normally they fly fish, sit on a canoe, and swim, but were surprised when they arrived to the lake and had to make a few adjustments to their plans.

“But we’re still going to paddle and enjoy our wedding anniversary,” he said.

To see MPRB’s interactive map, which shows lake water quality, click here.

Hennepin County’s interactive beach map also shows the current water status of local swimming beaches, including whether they are contaminated and closed. For more information, click here.