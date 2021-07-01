Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash, Mounds View

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist died Wednesday night in the north metro after losing control while turning onto Interstate 35W.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. just off of Highway 10 in Mounds View.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the highway at a high rate of speed, caught gravel and failed to negotiate a turn onto southbound I-35W.

The motorcyclist, 42-year-old Jason Fagin of Princeton, died in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet.