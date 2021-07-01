MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — By this weekend, we’ll be at day 13 of 90-plus degree days this summer. That’s the average number of days we normally get all season long.

So, why has it been so hot here and across the country? Good Question.

“There’s never really one reason for these extreme events,” Mike Augustyniak said. “We’ve had this persistent flow from south or southwest where the air is always hot this time of year.”

Add in a lot of sun, the most since 1988, and our ongoing drought.

“Dry ground is always easier to heat than wet ground,” Augustyniak said, adding both the weather pattern and climate change are to blame.

Augustyniak said climate change has an effect on the jet stream, and our lack of rain.

“It’s still a little hard to draw conclusions between an event like this and climate change directly. We don’t have as much data as we’d like. We have 50 years of data; we’d like to 100 years of data,” Augustyniak said. “These temperatures are unbelievable even for a meteorologist … That pattern is so insanely out of the norm, it’s like a 1 in 1,000-year event.”

Augustyniak refers to the bell curve. When the average temperature increases even slightly, more extreme heat becomes possible.

“So when your base temperature starts higher, your heat waves will be more intense, exponentially more intense,” he said.

In Minnesota, we’re not averaging more 90-plus days yet, but we’re seeing them earlier and later in the season.

“It’s been a hot one and we’re going to start July on a very similar note,” Augustyniak said.

By mid-century, MOAA predicts we’ll have 15 to 20 more 90-plus days in the Twin Cities. In Western Minnesota, another 35 to 40 scorchers per year.

“We’ll have been saying, ‘Remember the good old days?'” Augustyniak said.

The state climatology office can’t predict what will happen in July and August but hot, early summers tend to be associated with the rest of the summer being above normal.