MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 9-month-old child was grazed by a bullet in North Minneapolis Friday evening, according to police.
The incident happened near Colfax and 34th Avenues North at about 6:45 p.m.
The child was reported to have been inside a car at the time of the shooting.
Minneapolis Police say that the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The police department says that investigators are already working on the case.
