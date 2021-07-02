Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 9-month-old child was grazed by a bullet in North Minneapolis Friday evening, according to police.

The incident happened near Colfax and 34th Avenues North at about 6:45 p.m.

The child was reported to have been inside a car at the time of the shooting.

Minneapolis Police say that the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The police department says that investigators are already working on the case.